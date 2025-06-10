Zelenskyy on Russia's transfer of the ability to make "Shaheds" to North Korea: we need to react now, not when they fly to Seoul and Tokyo

The spread of Russian-Iranian drone technologies to North Korea is extremely dangerous for both Europe and the East and Southeast Asian region. We need to react now, not when thousands of advanced "Shaheds" and ballistic missiles start threatening Seoul and Tokyo. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, reports UNN.

Today there were reports from the military, we spoke separately with Defense Minister Umerov about our counteraction to drones, about protection against missiles - about strengthening our air defense. The Russians again used missiles from North Korea - ballistic missiles. We see data on the spread of Russian-Iranian drone technologies to North Korea - this is extremely dangerous for both Europe and the East and Southeast Asian region. The longer this war lasts on our land, the more the technologies of warfare will change and the greater the threat will be for everyone. We need to react to this now, not when thousands of advanced "Shaheds" and ballistic missiles start threatening Seoul and Tokyo. - said Zelenskyy.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, spoke about how Russia provides technologies and knowledge to help North Korea create long-range kamikaze drones and sharply increase the accuracy of its KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles.