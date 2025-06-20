$41.690.06
"G7 and EU countries know the recipe": Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a strong response after Russia's night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia continues targeted terror, hitting Odesa and Kharkiv with over 20 drones. He called for a tangible response that would hit Russia's ability to finance the war.

"G7 and EU countries know the recipe": Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a strong response after Russia's night attack

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's nighttime attack on Ukraine, stating that Russia continues its tactics of targeted terror and emphasizing the need for a tangible response that will hit Russia's capabilities to continue the war, writes UNN.

Details

"Tonight, the Russians massively struck Odesa, Kharkiv, and their suburbs with over 20 attack drones. About 20 people were injured, including two children: girls aged 12 and 17, and three SES rescuers who arrived at the shelling site. Unfortunately, one person is known to have died in Odesa. My condolences to their families and loved ones," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He noted that "a total of 86 drones were launched across Ukraine tonight, most of which were Russian-Iranian "Shaheds". "Residential buildings, ordinary businesses, civilian infrastructure, and vehicles were burning again. Thank you to the rescuers: 132 workers and over 30 units of equipment were deployed to the sites. Work is still ongoing in the Kharkiv region," the President noted.

Russia continues its tactics of targeted terror against our people. And for this tactic, it must receive a strong response that will tangibly hit all of Russia and its capabilities to continue the war. The G7 and EU countries know the recipe: strong pressure, sanctions against energy and the shadow fleet, a price cap of $30 for Russian oil. The faster the sick people in the Kremlin lose the ability to finance the war, the more lives we will be able to save in Ukraine

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

