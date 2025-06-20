70 out of 86 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 86 drones at Ukraine overnight, 70 of which were neutralized, including 34 shot down, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 20, the enemy attacked with 86 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – RF, Chauda – TOT Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and drone system units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, air defense neutralized 70 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, east and south of the country. 34 were shot down by fire means, 36 were locally lost/suppressed by EW. reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"Enemy air attack assets hit 8 locations, and downed debris fell in 11 locations," the report states.

