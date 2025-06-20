$41.630.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Odesa under attack: 7 houses damaged, 13 people injured - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 260 views

Russia attacked Odesa with drones, causing over 10 hits and massive fires. The fire engulfed residential buildings, 3 people were rescued, 13 people were injured.

Odesa under attack: 7 houses damaged, 13 people injured - SES

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported on the consequences of the night enemy attack by Russians on Odesa and published relevant photos. This is reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russia massively attacked Odesa with strike drones. More than 10 hits were recorded, and large-scale fires broke out. A 4-story residential building was completely engulfed in flames.

Rescuers saved 3 people, and 6 more were evacuated. During the firefighting and rescue operations, structures collapsed on the rescuers - 3 firefighters were injured, and they are currently in the hospital in stable condition.

- reported the SES.

They also noted that a 23-story residential building was damaged - the fire covered the 18th, 19th, and 20th floors.

600 people were evacuated. 3 people, including two children, were rescued from a blocked apartment. Fires also engulfed 5 more residential buildings and 3 cars.

- the message states.

The SES deployed a "Point of Invincibility" at the site of the partially destroyed building.

"According to residents, another person may be in the building - search and rescue operations are ongoing. In total, 13 people were injured, including 3 rescuers. The SES, along with volunteers, continues to work at the sites," the service summarized.

Recall

In Odesa, as a result of a direct hit from an attack drone on the night of Friday, June 20, a large-scale fire broke out, which literally destroyed a residential four-story building. As a result of the strike, the building's floors and walls collapsed. People may be under the rubble.

