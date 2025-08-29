Zelenskyy on ceasefire: it's not a long-term peace, but it's a big step forward
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that the ceasefire is a significant step forward, though not a long-term peace. He also discussed steps towards a ceasefire with the UN Secretary-General.
"A ceasefire is not a long-term peace, but it will be a big step forward." This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.
Details
Trump wants success - he and America. He understands that he will not succeed during the first meeting, but I am sure that if all of us are strong enough, we will be able to succeed, to end the war. A ceasefire is not a long-term peace, but it is a big step forward.
Addition
Zelenskyy discussed with UN Secretary-General António Guterres the steps needed to achieve a ceasefire.
The Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, stated that any agreement between Ukraine and Russia is still far off, negotiations are needed, and for them, a quick ceasefire is necessary.