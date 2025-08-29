Zelenskyy on ceasefire: it's not a long-term peace, but it's a big step forward

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 8412 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
12:28 PM • 31575 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 33578 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 26245 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 42507 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 35709 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 58472 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 68566 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 65572 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 160807 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3m/s
21%
750mm
Popular news
Ukrainian soldier survived torture by occupiers in Donetsk region: details of another Russian war crimePhoto10:34 AM • 18437 views
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate10:52 AM • 19405 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway11:34 AM • 20713 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 27028 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 25431 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 26438 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 28061 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto12:28 PM • 31585 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 33588 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 58479 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Yermak
Josep Borrell
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhoto01:11 PM • 12002 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 150368 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 179598 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 181144 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 168663 views
Actual
Mi-8
Facebook
The Times
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Zelenskyy on ceasefire: it's not a long-term peace, but it's a big step forward

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the ceasefire is a significant step forward, though not a long-term peace. He also discussed steps towards a ceasefire with the UN Secretary-General.

Zelenskyy on ceasefire: it's not a long-term peace, but it's a big step forward

"A ceasefire is not a long-term peace, but it will be a big step forward." This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Trump wants success - he and America. He understands that he will not succeed during the first meeting, but I am sure that if all of us are strong enough, we will be able to succeed, to end the war. A ceasefire is not a long-term peace, but it is a big step forward.

- Zelenskyy stated.

EU is working on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, and there are several options on the table - Kallas8/29/25, 9:59 AM • 2534 views

Addition

Zelenskyy discussed with UN Secretary-General António Guterres the steps needed to achieve a ceasefire.

The Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, stated that any agreement between Ukraine and Russia is still far off, negotiations are needed, and for them, a quick ceasefire is necessary.

Anna Murashko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
NATO
United Nations
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine