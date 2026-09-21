Zelenskyy named the top topic of the UN General Assembly amid new Russian strikes

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called joint efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine the leading topic of the upcoming UN General Assembly, UNN reports.

Russia is not reducing its escalation efforts and is sending many signals that it is ready to expand the war. All this is happening against the backdrop of the fact that the stability of the world has already been destroyed by this war. We must continue to put pressure on the aggressor in order to end this war. Every response and long-range sanction is pressure that genuinely works, and the world feels it. But diplomacy must work in parallel. At the UN General Assembly, we will talk about how to achieve peace through joint efforts. This is the main task that all leaders should be working on. I thank everyone who is helping - Zelenskyy wrote on social media on September 21.

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Against this backdrop, the president reported on the consequences of new Russian attacks on Ukraine.

"A very brutal, targeted Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia took place from the evening onward. Residential nine-story buildings, a university building, a shopping center, and a boiler house were damaged. As of now, five people are known to have been injured, and some residents have been evacuated. In Lozova, Kharkiv region, a woman was killed in a drone strike. My condolences to her family and loved ones. Three more people were injured. In total, during the evening and throughout the night, the Russians struck ten of our regions," Zelenskyy said.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 172 drones from various directions — how many were destroyed