Zelenskyy met with Meloni in Rome. Details revealed by the Presidential Office

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Head of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni held a meeting in Rome. The importance of increasing pressure on Russia and security guarantees was discussed, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

According to the OP, the Head of State informed about the consequences of the massive Russian strike on Ukraine on the night of April 24. Then 12 people died in Kyiv, and another 87 were injured. The President noted that 46 days ago Ukraine agreed to a complete, unconditional ceasefire, and for 46 days Russia continues to kill Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy spoke about constructive meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with representatives of the USA, France, Great Britain and Germany in Paris and London. There is a common position that an unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards a lasting peace in Ukraine.

The leaders also discussed the importance of increasing pressure on Russia and security guarantees. The President noted Giorgia Meloni's principled and clear position.

The Head of State emphasized that strengthening air defense remains a priority for Ukraine.

