Zelenskyy met with Meloni in Rome. Details revealed by the Presidential Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1302 views

Zelenskyy informed Meloni about the consequences of the Russian strike on April 24, which killed 12 people. The leaders discussed increasing pressure on Russia and the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy met with Meloni in Rome. Details revealed by the Presidential Office

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Head of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni held a meeting in Rome. The importance of increasing pressure on Russia and security guarantees was discussed, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Details

According to the OP, the Head of State informed about the consequences of the massive Russian strike on Ukraine on the night of April 24. Then 12 people died in Kyiv, and another 87 were injured. The President noted that 46 days ago Ukraine agreed to a complete, unconditional ceasefire, and for 46 days Russia continues to kill Ukrainians.

Near Macron and Trump: Vatican changed protocol so that Zelensky would sit in the front row at the Pope's funeral26.04.25, 19:45 • 4062 views

Zelenskyy spoke about constructive meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with representatives of the USA, France, Great Britain and Germany in Paris and London. There is a common position that an unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards a lasting peace in Ukraine.

The leaders also discussed the importance of increasing pressure on Russia and security guarantees. The President noted Giorgia Meloni's principled and clear position.

The Head of State emphasized that strengthening air defense remains a priority for Ukraine.

Pressure on Russia and strengthening of Ukrainian air defense: what the presidents of Ukraine and France talked about26.04.25, 20:44 • 1448 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Giorgia Meloni
Rome
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kyiv
