Pressure on Russia and strengthening of Ukrainian air defense: what the presidents of Ukraine and France talked about

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the details of the conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. The discussion focused on the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine, the path to a complete ceasefire, and the strengthening of air defense, reports UNN.

During the meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, we discussed the path to a complete, unconditional ceasefire and the need to put pressure on Russia to establish it - Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the President of Ukraine spoke about the consequences of Russian attacks on Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, and Kyiv.

To protect the lives of Ukrainians, there is a critical need to strengthen air defense. We count on the support of our partners. Thank you, Emmanuel, for your unwavering support of Ukraine, for all the efforts that help our people stand strong and bring peace closer - Zelenskyy summarized.

