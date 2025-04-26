Pressure on Russia and strengthening of Ukrainian air defense: what the presidents of Ukraine and France talked about

$41.690.00
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
02:39 PM • 12524 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 22862 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 20898 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 67431 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 43958 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 43305 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 48104 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 51831 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41192 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40818 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Publications
Exclusives
The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

April 26, 08:14 AM • 30641 views

Pope Francis's Funeral: Trump and Zelenskyy Have Front-Row Seats

April 26, 08:49 AM • 15084 views

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

April 26, 08:58 AM • 39927 views

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

April 26, 10:25 AM • 18432 views

The second meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in Rome did not take place due to "tight schedules" - Sky News

12:39 PM • 9144 views
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 67431 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 75211 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 105543 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 156357 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 318336 views
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

02:39 PM • 12524 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 26389 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 63297 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 55454 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 59705 views
Pressure on Russia and strengthening of Ukrainian air defense: what the presidents of Ukraine and France talked about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Emmanuel Macron regarding the Russian Federation's attacks on Ukraine and the need to strengthen air defense. They also discussed the path to a complete ceasefire.

Pressure on Russia and strengthening of Ukrainian air defense: what the presidents of Ukraine and France talked about

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the details of the conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. The discussion focused on the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine, the path to a complete ceasefire, and the strengthening of air defense, reports UNN.

During the meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, we discussed the path to a complete, unconditional ceasefire and the need to put pressure on Russia to establish it

- Zelenskyy said.

You can count on our support at the negotiating table: von der Leyen met with Zelenskyy26.04.25, 19:09 • 1840 views

In addition, the President of Ukraine spoke about the consequences of Russian attacks on Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, and Kyiv.

Unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards a just peace: details of Zelenskyy's conversation with Starmer26.04.25, 18:28 • 4618 views

To protect the lives of Ukrainians, there is a critical need to strengthen air defense. We count on the support of our partners. Thank you, Emmanuel, for your unwavering support of Ukraine, for all the efforts that help our people stand strong and bring peace closer

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Near Macron and Trump: Vatican changed protocol so that Zelensky would sit in the front row at the Pope's funeral26.04.25, 19:45 • 3224 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kryvyi Rih
Sums
Kyiv
