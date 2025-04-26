Pressure on Russia and strengthening of Ukrainian air defense: what the presidents of Ukraine and France talked about
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Emmanuel Macron regarding the Russian Federation's attacks on Ukraine and the need to strengthen air defense. They also discussed the path to a complete ceasefire.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the details of the conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. The discussion focused on the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine, the path to a complete ceasefire, and the strengthening of air defense, reports UNN.
During the meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, we discussed the path to a complete, unconditional ceasefire and the need to put pressure on Russia to establish it
You can count on our support at the negotiating table: von der Leyen met with Zelenskyy26.04.25, 19:09 • 1840 views
In addition, the President of Ukraine spoke about the consequences of Russian attacks on Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, and Kyiv.
Unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards a just peace: details of Zelenskyy's conversation with Starmer26.04.25, 18:28 • 4618 views
To protect the lives of Ukrainians, there is a critical need to strengthen air defense. We count on the support of our partners. Thank you, Emmanuel, for your unwavering support of Ukraine, for all the efforts that help our people stand strong and bring peace closer
Near Macron and Trump: Vatican changed protocol so that Zelensky would sit in the front row at the Pope's funeral26.04.25, 19:45 • 3224 views