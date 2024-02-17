Zelenskyy meets with US Vice President in Munich

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Vice President Kamala Harris on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, according to an online broadcast published by the OP, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy and Harris are currently making press statements following the meeting.

According to Suspilne, the US Vice President recalled during the meeting that the politicians had already met in Munich in 2022, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and later in the White House. Harris assured that the American side would continue to stand with Ukraine, "it has been that way from day one.

"It was a source of pride for us and our commitment to democracy, to democratic principles, to support you as much as we can. Our support does not wane or end," Harris said.

