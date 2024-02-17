"Continued US military assistance is crucial": Kuleba discusses priority needs and ATACMS with a range of over 300 km with Blinken

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has informed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken of the current priority needs of Ukrainian defenders, also providing arguments in favor of providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles with a range of more than 300 km. Blinken confirmed that the United States will continue to mobilize support, Kuleba said after the talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

I met with Anthony Blinken in Munich to discuss US support for Ukraine. I thanked him for all that the US has already done for Ukraine. I also informed him about the urgency and current priority needs of Ukraine's defenders: ammunition, air defense, and long-range capabilities. In this context, I made the case for providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles with a range of over 300 kilometers - Kuleba wrote in X.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized: "Continued US military assistance is crucial." "We are actively working together on solutions, and Secretary Blinken confirmed that the United States will continue to mobilize support," Kuleba said.

Blinken, for his part, told X that "the United States is committed to Ukraine's defense and its future," confirming that he spoke with Kuleba today in Munich "about U.S. support for efforts to restore a free and prosperous Ukraine.

"A signal of unwavering bipartisan support": Kuleba reacts to the US Senate's approval of the aid package for Ukraine