"Continued US military assistance is crucial": Kuleba discusses priority needs and ATACMS with a range of over 300 km with Blinken

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89438 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109160 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151923 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155843 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251734 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174488 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165698 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226634 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37284 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71535 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39479 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32847 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65380 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251734 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226634 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212607 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238320 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225057 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89438 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65380 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71535 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113204 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114089 views
"Continued US military assistance is crucial": Kuleba discusses priority needs and ATACMS with a range of over 300 km with Blinken

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32258 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba briefed US Secretary of State Blinken on Ukraine's priority defense needs and spoke in favor of providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles with a range of more than 300 km, and Blinken confirmed further US support.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has informed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken of the current priority needs of Ukrainian defenders, also providing arguments in favor of providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles with a range of more than 300 km. Blinken confirmed that the United States will continue to mobilize support, Kuleba said after the talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

I met with Anthony Blinken in Munich to discuss US support for Ukraine. I thanked him for all that the US has already done for Ukraine. I also informed him about the urgency and current priority needs of Ukraine's defenders: ammunition, air defense, and long-range capabilities. In this context, I made the case for providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles with a range of over 300 kilometers

- Kuleba wrote in X.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized: "Continued US military assistance is crucial." "We are actively working together on solutions, and Secretary Blinken confirmed that the United States will continue to mobilize support," Kuleba said.

Blinken, for his part, told X that "the United States is committed to Ukraine's defense and its future," confirming that he spoke with Kuleba today in Munich "about U.S. support for efforts to restore a free and prosperous Ukraine.

"A signal of unwavering bipartisan support": Kuleba reacts to the US Senate's approval of the aid package for Ukraine13.02.24, 14:59 • 69336 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising