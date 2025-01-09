Zelenskyy meets with Italian Prime Minister Meloni: first footage released

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived for a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UNN reports citing the Presidential Office.

An official meeting ceremony was held between Maloney and Zelensky. There have been no press statements so far.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Italy. He is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella.

