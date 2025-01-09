Zelenskyy meets with Italian Prime Minister Meloni: first footage released
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Italy and met with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. An official meeting ceremony was held, and talks with President Sergio Mattarella are also planned.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived for a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UNN reports citing the Presidential Office.
An official meeting ceremony was held between Maloney and Zelensky. There have been no press statements so far.
Recall
