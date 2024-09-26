Zelenskyy meets with Biden at the White House

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Joe Biden at the White House, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

According to reports, the President of Ukraine is to present his plan for victory to the American leader.

"... we make it clear that we support Ukraine now and in the future. We have a lot to discuss... Let me be clear. Russia will not win the war. Russia will not win. Ukraine will win and will be by your side every step of the way." , - said Biden at the beginning of the meeting.

We would like to add that after the meeting with Biden, Zelenskyy is also expected to meet with Kamala Harris.

