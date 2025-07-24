$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Zelenskyy instructs government officials to present the bill to all partners: Zelenskyy on the draft law to strengthen the powers of NABU and SAPO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1210 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed government officials to present the bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO to all partners and to engage expert capabilities. The bill provides for the return of old norms, mandatory polygraph for employees with access to state secrets, and a ban on travel abroad for NABU employees.

Zelenskyy instructs government officials to present the bill to all partners: Zelenskyy on the draft law to strengthen the powers of NABU and SAPO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed government officials to present a draft law on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAP to all partners and to involve all necessary expert capabilities. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Already today, my draft law is in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine – what I promised – for justice, for law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies. Full guarantees of independence for anti-corruption bodies. Real opportunities to check that there is no Russian interference. Everyone who has access to state secrets – this is not only in NABU and SAP, but also SBI, our National Police – must undergo polygraph tests. And these must be regular checks. There are also norms in the draft law that protect against various abuses 

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that the text of the draft law was discussed with partners, law enforcement officers, and representatives of NABU and SAP.

Many proposals from our partners to involve European experts: Britain, Germany, the European Union. I instructed our government officials to present the draft law to all our partners and to involve all necessary expert capabilities. Of course, it is important that Ukrainians react so worthily to all events. Ukraine is people who are not indifferent 

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

The draft law, introduced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAP provides for the return of old norms that existed before the adoption of draft law No. 12414, mandatory polygraph testing for employees of NABU, SAP, BEB, the Prosecutor General's Office, SBI, and the National Police who have access to state secrets, as well as a ban on travel abroad for NABU employees.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
National Police of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
United Kingdom
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
