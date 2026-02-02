Zelenskyy instructed to maximize the number of support and heating points in the regions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with regional authorities and community leaders, to maximize the number of support and heating points in the regions. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, UNN reports.

I have instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, together with regional authorities and community leaders, to maximize the number of support and heating points in the regions, so that during this period of extremely cold weather, everyone is ready for any turn of events. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

After a large-scale accident in Ukraine's energy system last Saturday, about 80 residential buildings in the capital are still not connected to heating.