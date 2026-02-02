Zelenskyy instructed to maximize the number of support and heating points in the regions

$42.810.04
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
06:37 PM • 2518 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
06:01 PM • 2854 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
04:56 PM • 5262 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 13255 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 21866 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 36005 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 59449 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 74896 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 51495 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 28605 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 46559 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to MoscowFebruary 2, 11:38 AM • 19134 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"VideoFebruary 2, 11:48 AM • 16293 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhotoFebruary 2, 12:47 PM • 13080 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo06:38 PM • 2012 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite05:09 PM • 4360 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites03:28 PM • 13265 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 46668 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 28670 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton
Ukraine
United States
Village
Zakarpattia Oblast
Great Britain
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideo04:54 PM • 3134 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideo04:01 PM • 3804 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideo03:14 PM • 5236 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the Internet02:27 PM • 6054 views
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest01:05 PM • 8736 views
Social network
Technology
Heating
Gold
The New York Times

Zelenskyy instructed to maximize the number of support and heating points in the regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs and local authorities to increase the number of support and heating points. This is due to the extremely cold weather and the situation with heat supply in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy instructed to maximize the number of support and heating points in the regions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with regional authorities and community leaders, to maximize the number of support and heating points in the regions. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, UNN reports.

I have instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, together with regional authorities and community leaders, to maximize the number of support and heating points in the regions, so that during this period of extremely cold weather, everyone is ready for any turn of events.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

After a large-scale accident in Ukraine's energy system last Saturday, about 80 residential buildings in the capital are still not connected to heating.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine