09:10 AM • 1702 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 9172 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 15154 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 18346 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 17613 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 15528 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 52941 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78055 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 71701 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
November 12, 01:55 PM • 72506 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1720 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Israeli citizens Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman. The relevant decree was published on the President's website on November 13.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions on Israeli citizens Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman. The corresponding presidential decree of November 13 was published on the President's website, writes UNN.

Details

By the corresponding decree No. 843/2025, the President put into effect the corresponding decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of November 13.

The sanctions list includes Timur Mindich (Timur Mindich), born in 1979, citizenship – State of Israel, and Oleksandr Tsukerman, born in 1964, citizenship – State of Israel.

The sanctions are expected to be applied indefinitely and for three years.

Among the sanctions are deprivation of state awards of Ukraine, as well as, among others, blocking of assets, prevention of capital outflow outside Ukraine, and prohibition of acquiring land plots.

Control over the implementation of the NSDC decision, enacted by this decree, is entrusted to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, who is currently Rustem Umerov.

This decree enters into force on the day of its publication.

Addition

Businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman are involved in a corruption case in the energy sector. As reported by MPs Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Oleksiy Honcharenko, they are mentioned under the code names "Carlson" and "Sugarman".

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAP showed "an interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAP later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU said.

As reported by NABU, during the "Midas" operation, NABU and SAP detectives identified the head of the criminal organization - "Carlson". According to law enforcement officers, he controlled the work of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.

Large-scale corruption in the energy sector: Mindich and six other suspects notified of suspicion11.11.25, 14:14 • 2902 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Timur Mindich
Sanctions
Israel
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine