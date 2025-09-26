Zelenskyy: Hungarian drones could have been scouting industrial potential in Ukraine's border regions
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy heard a report on reconnaissance drones entering Ukrainian airspace from Hungarian territory. He ordered all available data to be checked and an immediate report on each recorded fact.
The President of Ukraine reacted to recent drone incidents on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Head of State's Telegram.
Details
Zelenskyy heard reports from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, the Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal, as well as the relevant Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa.
Syrskyi reported on reconnaissance drones entering Ukrainian airspace. Zelenskyy stated that the drones likely flew in from Hungary and could have been conducting reconnaissance of industrial potential in the border areas of Ukraine.
I instructed to check all available data and immediately report on each recorded fact
Recall
In an interview with AXIOS, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that NATO should shoot down Russian drones and planes if they violate the airspace of Alliance member countries.