Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM • 2682 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 12118 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 17015 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
09:01 AM • 24616 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 31068 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 35891 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28165 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 39705 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 35771 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Hungarian drones could have been scouting industrial potential in Ukraine's border regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

President Zelenskyy heard a report on reconnaissance drones entering Ukrainian airspace from Hungarian territory. He ordered all available data to be checked and an immediate report on each recorded fact.

Zelenskyy: Hungarian drones could have been scouting industrial potential in Ukraine's border regions

The President of Ukraine reacted to recent drone incidents on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Head of State's Telegram.

Details

Zelenskyy heard reports from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, the Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal, as well as the relevant Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa.

Syrskyi reported on reconnaissance drones entering Ukrainian airspace. Zelenskyy stated that the drones likely flew in from Hungary and could have been conducting reconnaissance of industrial potential in the border areas of Ukraine.

I instructed to check all available data and immediately report on each recorded fact

- the head of state reported.

Recall

In an interview with AXIOS, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that NATO should shoot down Russian drones and planes if they violate the airspace of Alliance member countries.

Yevhen Ustimenko

State Border of Ukraine
Andriy Hnatov
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal