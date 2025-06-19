Ukraine is looking for new ways to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation - Zelensky

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
02:14 PM • 12224 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 31575 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 33340 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
11:44 AM • 42652 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
10:50 AM • 108093 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 59605 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 143212 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 201243 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 93776 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 129876 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4m/s
42%
746mm
Popular news
EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assetsJune 19, 08:27 AM • 61397 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 129524 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 70400 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 23182 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 57727 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 58379 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 71061 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect10:50 AM • 108098 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 130240 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 165025 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni02:51 PM • 12905 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 23670 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 172965 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 221450 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 223170 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

Ukraine is looking for new ways to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

President Zelensky held a meeting on sanctions against Russia. It was agreed to synchronize sanctions of Ukraine and partners, as well as to strengthen restrictions against the Russian tanker fleet.

Ukraine is looking for new ways to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on sanctions policy and joint sanctions and other restrictive measures with partners against Russia. It was agreed to synchronize Ukraine's and partners' sanctions, as well as to strengthen sanctions on the Russian tanker fleet and introduce new sanction directions to complicate Russia's ability to prolong the war.

Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

I held a meeting on sanctions policy and our joint sanctions and other restrictive measures with partners against Russia. We agreed on specific decisions. The first is to synchronize our state's sanctions and those of our partners by one hundred percent. The EU's sanction packages and those of other global actors must also be fully confirmed by Ukraine's national sanction decisions.

- wrote Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukraine is also continuing its policy of pressure on the Russian tanker fleet.

I have set the task to expand sanctions to the captains of this fleet, as well as to Russian terminals that ship oil. Corresponding decisions must also be synchronized with partners. We are documenting cases where the same oil tankers are used by both Russia and Iran to finance the war. Separately, we are working on introducing sanctions against gas carriers that Russians intend to use for their projects.

- added Zelenskyy.

Also, according to him, new sanction directions were considered in order to complicate Russia's ability to prolong the war.

In particular, this concerns financial instruments, cryptocurrencies, payment schemes, and the supply of components and equipment to Russia for the production of weapons. I have instructed to expand opportunities for parliamentary diplomacy, work with public leaders and the corporate sector to support new sanction decisions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, intelligence agencies, and the National Bank of Ukraine must ensure more tangible results of sanctions pressure on Russia and its accomplices.

- summarized the President. 

We remind

The United States Senate postpones consideration of the bill on tough sanctions against Russia until at least July. The reason was the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel, which is currently a priority for Washington. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Israel
National Bank of Ukraine
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9