Ukraine is looking for new ways to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on sanctions policy and joint sanctions and other restrictive measures with partners against Russia. It was agreed to synchronize Ukraine's and partners' sanctions, as well as to strengthen sanctions on the Russian tanker fleet and introduce new sanction directions to complicate Russia's ability to prolong the war.

I held a meeting on sanctions policy and our joint sanctions and other restrictive measures with partners against Russia. We agreed on specific decisions. The first is to synchronize our state's sanctions and those of our partners by one hundred percent. The EU's sanction packages and those of other global actors must also be fully confirmed by Ukraine's national sanction decisions. - wrote Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukraine is also continuing its policy of pressure on the Russian tanker fleet.

I have set the task to expand sanctions to the captains of this fleet, as well as to Russian terminals that ship oil. Corresponding decisions must also be synchronized with partners. We are documenting cases where the same oil tankers are used by both Russia and Iran to finance the war. Separately, we are working on introducing sanctions against gas carriers that Russians intend to use for their projects. - added Zelenskyy.

Also, according to him, new sanction directions were considered in order to complicate Russia's ability to prolong the war.

In particular, this concerns financial instruments, cryptocurrencies, payment schemes, and the supply of components and equipment to Russia for the production of weapons. I have instructed to expand opportunities for parliamentary diplomacy, work with public leaders and the corporate sector to support new sanction decisions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, intelligence agencies, and the National Bank of Ukraine must ensure more tangible results of sanctions pressure on Russia and its accomplices. - summarized the President.

