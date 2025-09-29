Zelenskyy received a report from Syrskyi: good results on deep strikes, on the front attention is on Kupyansk, the areas of Pokrovsk and Dobropillia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, after which he announced good results regarding Ukrainian long-range capabilities and focused on the situation at the front, including in the areas of Pokrovsk and Dobropillia, as well as in Kupyansk, writes UNN.

There was a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. I thank our warriors for their accuracy – there are good results in our long-range capabilities. Ukraine is defending itself fairly, and this is felt on Russian territory. We are preparing a Technological Staff meeting, which will largely be dedicated to Ukrainian long-range capabilities, namely – the production of our drones of various types and missiles. - Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the President, he "yesterday spent a significant amount of time communicating with manufacturers, as a result – there will now be specific instructions to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the military."

The Commander-in-Chief also reported on the situation at the front, particularly in the areas of Pokrovsk and Dobropillia. We continue the counteroffensive operation. As of this morning, total Russian losses have reached 3185 personnel, and almost 1800 of them are irreversible losses. More than 174 square kilometers have been liberated and more than 194 square kilometers have been cleared within the operation. We continue to defend our positions in other directions as well. Special attention is paid to the situation in Kupyansk. I am grateful to every one of our units that ensures the destruction of the occupiers. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy indicated.

