Zelenskyy received a report from Syrskyi: good results on deep strikes, on the front attention is on Kupyansk, the areas of Pokrovsk and Dobropillia

10:00 AM • 1364 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
07:20 AM • 12170 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
06:17 AM • 3562 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 23758 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 46629 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 69065 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 49836 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 44128 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 66478 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 72735 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 24271 views
Russia violates European skies with impunity: shooting down a Russian plane could expose a rift in NATOSeptember 29, 02:43 AM • 15250 views
Maia Sandu's party leads in Moldovan parliamentary elections: over 98% of protocols processedSeptember 29, 03:06 AM • 4588 views
Dead stowaway found in landing gear of plane from Europe in US06:18 AM • 6256 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show07:05 AM • 14637 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 3046 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 4162 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 69357 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 162338 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 82280 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 960 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show07:05 AM • 14786 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 24414 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 34670 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 97815 views
Zelenskyy received a report from Syrskyi: good results on deep strikes, on the front attention is on Kupyansk, the areas of Pokrovsk and Dobropillia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1616 views

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on long-range successes and the situation at the front. Zelenskyy announced the creation of a Technological Headquarters for the production of Ukrainian drones and missiles.

Zelenskyy received a report from Syrskyi: good results on deep strikes, on the front attention is on Kupyansk, the areas of Pokrovsk and Dobropillia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, after which he announced good results regarding Ukrainian long-range capabilities and focused on the situation at the front, including in the areas of Pokrovsk and Dobropillia, as well as in Kupyansk, writes UNN.

There was a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. I thank our warriors for their accuracy – there are good results in our long-range capabilities. Ukraine is defending itself fairly, and this is felt on Russian territory. We are preparing a Technological Staff meeting, which will largely be dedicated to Ukrainian long-range capabilities, namely – the production of our drones of various types and missiles.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

The quality of Ukrainian deep strikes must significantly increase: Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian missile and drone manufacturers will be present at the technological Staff meeting01.09.25, 15:32 • 7964 views

According to the President, he "yesterday spent a significant amount of time communicating with manufacturers, as a result – there will now be specific instructions to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the military."

The Commander-in-Chief also reported on the situation at the front, particularly in the areas of Pokrovsk and Dobropillia. We continue the counteroffensive operation. As of this morning, total Russian losses have reached 3185 personnel, and almost 1800 of them are irreversible losses. More than 174 square kilometers have been liberated and more than 194 square kilometers have been cleared within the operation. We continue to defend our positions in other directions as well. Special attention is paid to the situation in Kupyansk. I am grateful to every one of our units that ensures the destruction of the occupiers. Glory to Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy indicated.

Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated29.09.25, 10:20 • 12170 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Pokrovsk
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kupyansk