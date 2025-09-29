Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that he visited the Defense Forces operating in the main directions of the front, including Dobropillia, and that as a result of the counteroffensive operation, part of the enemy units were surrounded, 175 square kilometers of territory were liberated, and almost 195 square kilometers were cleared of enemy saboteurs, UNN writes.

Details

"I dedicated another day to working in the units operating in the main directions of the front, including the Dobropillia direction," Syrskyi wrote on Telegram.

The Commander-in-Chief reported that he "held a meeting with the commanders of units and subunits involved in the counteroffensive operation."

Thanks to the clearly planned and courageous actions of our troops, part of the enemy units found themselves surrounded - Syrskyi noted.

The total losses of the occupiers in the Dobropillia direction, according to his data, amount to 3,185 people, of whom 1,769 are irretrievable. The invaders also lost 969 units of weapons and military equipment.

During the counteroffensive operation, the area of liberated territory currently stands at about 175 square kilometers. In addition, almost 195 square kilometers have been cleared of sabotage groups - Syrskyi indicated.

According to him, taking into account the reports of commanders on the ground, he defined tasks and gave necessary instructions to increase the effectiveness of enemy fire damage, particularly at long distances; neutralize enemy sabotage groups in designated areas; and improve the quality of interaction between units.

Syrskyi also reported that he made the necessary decisions for the comprehensive provision of units and subunits involved in combat operations, taking into account the deteriorating weather conditions.

"Once again, I thank the personnel for their courage and professionalism. The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine!" - Syrskyi emphasized.

Defense Forces are advancing in the Dobropillia direction, 164.5 sq. km have already been liberated - Syrskyi