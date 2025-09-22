Defense Forces are advancing in the Dobropillia direction, 164.5 sq. km have already been liberated - Syrskyi

The Defense Forces continue operations in the Dobropillia direction and are advancing - over the past day, they regained control over 1.3 km², and a total of 164.5 km² has been liberated in the direction since the start of the operation, 180.8 km² has been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, control has been restored over 7 settlements, and 9 have been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on September 22 on Telegram, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue operations in the Dobropillia direction. Our warriors are advancing. Over the past day, control was restored over 1.3 km², and the enemy was searched for and destroyed in an area of 2.1 km² in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. Assault units advanced from 200 m to 2.5 km in certain directions. - Syrskyi reported.

According to him, during the combat operations, "43 occupiers were destroyed, the total enemy losses are 65 personnel." Also, according to his data, 11 units of military equipment were destroyed (artillery systems - 4; UAVs - 6, motorcycles - 1).

In total, since the beginning of the operation, as of 00:00 on September 22, 2025, 164.5 km² have been liberated, 180.8 km² have been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups. Control has been restored over seven settlements, and nine have been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups. - Syrskyi wrote.

According to him, the total losses of Russian occupiers in the Dobropillia direction amount to 2696 personnel, of which 1492 are irretrievable. "The replenishment of the 'exchange fund' for the return of Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity continues," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

Also, according to Syrskyi, the occupiers lost 856 units of weapons and military equipment. Of these: tanks - 12, armored combat vehicles - 38, artillery systems - 175, MLRS - 5, vehicles - 441, motorcycles and ATVs - 58, special equipment - 1, UAVs - 173.

"The struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

