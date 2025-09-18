Since the beginning of the counteroffensive in the Dobropillia direction, the Defense Forces have liberated 160 km² - Zelenskyy

$41.190.02
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 13402 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 10740 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 11168 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 19297 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 13562 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 40485 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
September 17, 05:46 PM • 42374 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 32829 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 31634 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The only one who was against the war with Ukraine: ISW revealed the reasons for the dismissal of Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Russian Presidential Administration
Ukraine to be covered by rain with thunderstorms, air temperature not to exceed 20° - forecasters
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own front
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social services
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 13392 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own front
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 19289 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartment
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma
Since the beginning of the counteroffensive in the Dobropillia direction, the Defense Forces have liberated 160 km² - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

President Zelenskyy met with servicemen participating in the Dobropillia counteroffensive operation. 160 square kilometers and seven settlements have been liberated, and almost a hundred occupiers have been captured.

Since the beginning of the counteroffensive in the Dobropillia direction, the Defense Forces have liberated 160 km² - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with soldiers participating in the Dobropillia counteroffensive operation. Since the beginning of the operation, Ukrainian troops have liberated 160 square kilometers and seven settlements. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Donetsk region. I met with our soldiers participating in the Dobropillia counteroffensive operation. I spoke with the defenders, thanked them for their results, and awarded them state honors.

- the message says.

It is noted that the President heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on the progress of the operation, the general situation at the front, and future plans.

Step by step, the soldiers are liberating our land: since the beginning of the operation, 160 square kilometers and seven settlements have already been liberated, and more than 170 square kilometers and nine settlements have been cleared of occupiers. Almost a hundred occupiers have been captured, and in these weeks alone, the Russians have thousands of wounded and killed.

- Zelenskyy reported.

Recall that

Ukraine has managed to thwart two offensive operations by the Russian army, but Russia is preparing for two more offensive operations in the fall.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy