Since the beginning of the counteroffensive in the Dobropillia direction, the Defense Forces have liberated 160 km² - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with soldiers participating in the Dobropillia counteroffensive operation. Since the beginning of the operation, Ukrainian troops have liberated 160 square kilometers and seven settlements. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Donetsk region. I met with our soldiers participating in the Dobropillia counteroffensive operation. I spoke with the defenders, thanked them for their results, and awarded them state honors. - the message says.

It is noted that the President heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on the progress of the operation, the general situation at the front, and future plans.

Step by step, the soldiers are liberating our land: since the beginning of the operation, 160 square kilometers and seven settlements have already been liberated, and more than 170 square kilometers and nine settlements have been cleared of occupiers. Almost a hundred occupiers have been captured, and in these weeks alone, the Russians have thousands of wounded and killed. - Zelenskyy reported.

Ukraine has managed to thwart two offensive operations by the Russian army, but Russia is preparing for two more offensive operations in the fall.