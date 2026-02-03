$42.970.16
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 19672 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 20692 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 22089 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 24783 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 31818 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 40994 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 28177 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 53601 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 24399 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
Zelenskyy has already met with the NATO Secretary General in Kyiv: both leaders honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1814 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv. They honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders at the National Memorial of National Memory.

Zelenskyy has already met with the NATO Secretary General in Kyiv: both leaders honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who is on a visit to Kyiv, where both leaders honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, the President announced on social media, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of State and the NATO Secretary General laid lamps and paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainian defenders at the National Memorial of National Memory on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv, the Presidential Office reported.

"Maidan Nezalezhnosti. National Memorial of National Memory. A memorial to our heroes, soldiers, our people who defended Ukraine from the enemy, fought and gave the most valuable thing in this war. Together with Mark Rutte, we honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders today. Eternal honor to our soldiers. Eternal gratitude for their feat and defense of the country. Our duty is to preserve the memory of our fallen heroes," Zelenskyy stated.

NATO Secretary General Rutte arrived in Kyiv after Russian bombings - Media03.02.26, 11:26 • 2446 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
War in Ukraine
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
Mark Rutte
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv