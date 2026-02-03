Zelenskyy has already met with the NATO Secretary General in Kyiv: both leaders honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who is on a visit to Kyiv, where both leaders honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, the President announced on social media, UNN reports.

The Head of State and the NATO Secretary General laid lamps and paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainian defenders at the National Memorial of National Memory on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv, the Presidential Office reported.

"Maidan Nezalezhnosti. National Memorial of National Memory. A memorial to our heroes, soldiers, our people who defended Ukraine from the enemy, fought and gave the most valuable thing in this war. Together with Mark Rutte, we honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders today. Eternal honor to our soldiers. Eternal gratitude for their feat and defense of the country. Our duty is to preserve the memory of our fallen heroes," Zelenskyy stated.

