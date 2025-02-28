Zelenskyy expected at London summit on March 2
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will attend the European Summit in London to meet with EU leaders. The meeting will discuss further steps for Ukraine and European support for it after the meeting with Trump.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend a European summit in London convened by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday, March 2. The next steps for Ukraine and European support for it will be discussed.
Other European leaders are also expected to attend, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
It is noted that Zelenskiy will have the opportunity to provide the leaders with unfiltered information about his meeting with US President Donald Trump, and Starmer and Macron are also expected to discuss their recent conversations with the US president during their visits to the White House earlier this week.
A tense argument arose between Zelenskyy and Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office . The altercation between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance occurred after the Ukrainian president said that Ukraine needed to be given security guarantees and actively involved in negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace if America was involved. He added that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace. Zelenskyy left the White House early after a dispute with Trump.