Zelenskyy expected at EU summit to discuss support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia: details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected on Thursday, October 23, at the EU summit, where discussions are planned on supporting Ukraine and pressuring Russia, the EU Council and European Council President António Costa announced on Wednesday, writes UNN.

I will be glad to welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at tomorrow's meeting of the European Council. We will discuss how to further support Ukraine, which is facing Russia's aggressive war. - Costa wrote on X.

The President of the European Council emphasized: "Our commitments are unwavering. Our course is clear. We will continue to increase pressure on Russia while strengthening Ukraine in its pursuit of peace."

As reported on the EU Council website, the October 23 summit will focus on several topics, including Ukraine, European defense, recent developments in the Middle East, competitiveness, housing, and migration.

"As Russia continues its relentless attacks on Ukraine's civilian population and its infrastructure, EU leaders will discuss concrete steps to strengthen support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia in the pursuit of peace," the statement said.

"Our common goal remains a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. Military, financial, and diplomatic support, as well as security guarantees, are essential to achieving it," Costa stated.

At the summit, EU leaders are also reportedly discussing "financial support in the coming years, including opportunities based on immobilized Russian assets." To date, the EU and its member states have provided Ukraine with 177.5 billion euros in support, including 63.2 billion euros in military support.

We will have the opportunity to hear President Zelenskyy at the beginning of the discussion on Ukraine. - noted the President of the European Council in the invitation letter to the leaders for the meeting.

Today, Zelenskyy is visiting Norway and Sweden.

Meanwhile, the EU Council shared a video of the preparations underway.

"Preparations are in full swing: from setting up rooms to checking microphones, we are making sure everything is ready for the summit," the EU Council stated on X.