Zelenskyy dismisses two of Umerov's deputies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1040 views

The President of Ukraine dismissed Serhiy Demediuk and Andriy Kononenko from their positions as Deputy Secretaries of the National Security and Defense Council. Demediuk had held the position since October 2019, and Kononenko since April 2024.

Zelenskyy dismisses two of Umerov's deputies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Serhiy Demediuk and Andriy Kononenko from their positions as deputy secretaries of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's decrees.

Details

According to decree No. 831/2025, Zelenskyy dismissed Serhiy Demediuk from the post of deputy secretary of the NSDC.

By decree No. 832/2025, Andriy Kononenko was dismissed from the post of deputy secretary of the NSDC.

Addition

Police General of the 3rd rank Serhiy Demediuk was appointed to the position of Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in October 2019. He also holds the position of Deputy Head of the National Cyber Security Coordination Center (a working body of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine).

Serhiy Demediuk
Serhiy Demediuk

Prior to this, Demediuk served as the head of the Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

Brigadier General Andriy Kononenko was appointed to the position of Deputy Secretary of the NSDC in April 2024. Prior to his appointment, since 1998, he served in operational, analytical, and leadership positions in the Security Service and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. 

Andriy Kononenko
Andriy Kononenko

Recall

In July of this year, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decree No. 496/2025 on July 18, 2025. The document appointed Rustem Umerov as the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy increased the maximum number of staff of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine from 237 to 252 full-time units. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

