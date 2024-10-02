Zelenskyy discusses energy recovery and reforms with USAID Administrator

On Wednesday, September 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Samantha Power, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). They discussed energy recovery projects, reforms, and business support. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The Head of State noted the meeting with Samantha Power and representatives of leading American energy, financial and insurance companies during his visit to the United States last week.

I think that meeting was very important, useful and productive. I think we had a very good conversation about winter and energy, especially with representatives of American companies. Thank you for organizing this meeting - The president said.

USAID provides $825 million to support Ukraine's energy sector ahead of winter

The main topics of discussion with Samantha Power were the implementation of projects to strengthen Ukraine's energy grid, restore critical infrastructure, strengthen air defense, and build school shelters.

Your support before and during the winter is very important to us. We are counting on your increased help. I think this is the most important, the biggest priority - Zelensky emphasized.

According to Samantha Power, USAID is involved in repairing 10,000 school shelters.

They also discussed the implementation of reforms and support for small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with USAID Administrator Samantha Power. They discussed energy recovery, business support, and reforms, including customs.