Zelenskyy discusses energy recovery and reforms with USAID Administrator

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Zelenskyy discusses energy recovery and reforms with USAID Administrator

Kyiv  •  UNN

The President of Ukraine met with the USAID Administrator. They discussed projects to restore energy, strengthen infrastructure, implement reforms, and support business before the winter period.

On Wednesday, September 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Samantha Power, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). They discussed energy recovery projects, reforms, and business support. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The Head of State noted the meeting with Samantha Power and representatives of leading American energy, financial and insurance companies during his visit to the United States last week.

I think that meeting was very important, useful and productive. I think we had a very good conversation about winter and energy, especially with representatives of American companies. Thank you for organizing this meeting

- The president said. 

USAID provides $825 million to support Ukraine's energy sector ahead of winter02.10.24, 19:25 • 29239 views

The main topics of discussion with Samantha Power were the implementation of projects to strengthen Ukraine's energy grid, restore critical infrastructure, strengthen air defense, and build school shelters.

Your support before and during the winter is very important to us. We are counting on your increased help. I think this is the most important, the biggest priority

- Zelensky emphasized. 

According to Samantha Power, USAID is involved in repairing 10,000 school shelters.

They also discussed the implementation of reforms and support for small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with USAID Administrator Samantha Power. They discussed energy recovery, business support, and reforms, including customs.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

