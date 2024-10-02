ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

USAID provides $825 million to support Ukraine's energy sector ahead of winter

USAID provides $825 million to support Ukraine's energy sector ahead of winter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29239 views

USAID provides Ukraine with $825 million to support the energy system in the face of Russian winter attacks. The agency also launches a 5-year rehabilitation program for Ukrainians, Rehab for You, with a budget of $13 million.

On the eve of winter, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has allocated 825 million dollars to support Ukraine's energy system, which is constantly under attack by Russia. this was stated by USAID Administrator Samantha Power during her visit to Kyiv, reports "Radio Liberty", writes UNN.

Details

According to her, this amount is twice as much as USAID allocated for energy last year.

As winter approaches, Putin is once again attacking energy infrastructure, hoping to use the cold weather as a weapon against the Ukrainian people. That is why we have committed $825 million to Ukraine's energy system this winter. This is almost twice as much as we invested last year. And these resources will now allow us to support those who are making repairs, increasing capacity, and protecting critical infrastructure

- said the USAID administrator.

Samantha Power also announced the launch of a 5-year rehabilitation program for Ukrainians, Rehab for You, for which the agency has allocated $13 million. According to Power, more than 250,000 people in Ukraine are currently in need of rehabilitation support.

Addendum

In addition, as UNN  has already reported, USAID is allocating $237 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The funds are allocated through USAID and the US State Department, said Samantha Power.

This new funding will help provide life-saving items such as food, shelter and medical services for Ukrainians inside the country and displaced people outside. Importantly, it will also help households prepare for the cold weather we are already experiencing. Thermal blankets, bedding, winter clothing

- explained the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with USAID Administrator Samantha Power. They discussed energy recovery, business support, and reforms, including customs.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarEconomyPolitics
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising