China imposed sanctions on two EU banks

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
04:57 PM • 6862 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
03:45 PM • 13891 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 19318 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 24945 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 56849 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 62366 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 116370 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 55800 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 98717 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 95505 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
0.8m/s
58%
755mm
Popular news
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideoAugust 13, 11:10 AM • 55542 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 29847 views
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report01:12 PM • 30428 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 11327 views
MP Fedir Khrystychenko declared wanted: new details of the case03:06 PM • 8444 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 116382 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 98728 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 95512 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 107178 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 79611 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 11644 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 30326 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 80903 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 98319 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 40726 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian
Sukhoi Su-24
Sukhoi Su-27
Sukhoi Su-30

China imposed sanctions on two EU banks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1366 views

China is imposing sanctions against Lithuanian UAB Urbo Bankas and AB Mano Bankas. This is in response to EU measures against two Chinese financial institutions that cooperated with Russia.

China imposed sanctions on two EU banks

Previously, two Chinese financial institutions faced restrictions due to cooperation with Russia. In response to EU measures, China decided to also apply sanctions. UNN reports this with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

China has included UAB Urbo Bankas and AB Mano Bankas in its list of countermeasures

- stated the Ministry of Commerce of China.

The said measure prohibits organizations and individuals in China from conducting transactions, partnerships, and other activities with these institutions.

In another statement, the ministry expressed hope that the EU would develop its relations with China, correct its mistakes, and stop harming the country's interests. What is it about? It is about previously introduced restrictions that "especially affected two Chinese financial institutions" that cooperated with the Russian Federation - a country that has been waging an aggressive war for many years. So, in response to EU measures, China decided to apply its sanctions.

Addition

Some state-owned Chinese banks tightened restrictions on financing Russian clients in early 2024, after the US approved secondary sanctions against foreign financial firms that aid Moscow's war efforts.

Comment

Our bank does not conduct financial operations in China and has no business relations with individuals or organizations in that country. Since we have no business partnerships with Chinese individuals or legal entities, the sanctions will have no impact.

- said Marius Arlauskas, CEO of UAB Urbo Bankas.

AB Mano Bankas also stated that it "does not conduct active operations" in China, so this step will not affect daily operations.

Reference

UAB Urbo Bankas and AB Mano Bankas are based in Lithuania. Beijing did not name the reasons for their selection, but the move comes after tensions with the Baltic country, Bloomberg writes.

Last year, Lithuania expelled three Chinese embassy employees, stating that they were not accredited.

- the publication reminds.

Recall

The Seimas of Lithuania approved in the first reading a ban on travel to unfriendly countries for employees who work with classified information. The ban will affect 56,000 people and will apply to Russia, Belarus, and China.

The European Union included two Chinese regional banks, Suifenhe Rural Commercial and Heihe Rural Commercial, in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
European Union
Lithuania
China