Nothing will be decided without Kyiv: Presidential Office declares unity of USA, Europe, and Ukraine

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
04:57 PM • 8298 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
03:45 PM • 15299 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 20430 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 26059 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 59035 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 64152 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 119895 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 57102 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 101408 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 97469 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
0.8m/s
58%
755mm
Popular news
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideoAugust 13, 11:10 AM • 58238 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 31886 views
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report01:12 PM • 31890 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 12596 views
MP Fedir Khrystychenko declared wanted: new details of the case03:06 PM • 10179 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 119895 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 101408 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 97469 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 109059 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 81383 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 12644 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 31983 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 83035 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 100369 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 41520 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian
Sukhoi Su-24
Sukhoi Su-27
Sukhoi Su-30

Nothing will be decided without Kyiv: Presidential Office declares unity of USA, Europe, and Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, stated the unity of the USA, Europe, and Ukraine on the principle of the impossibility of making decisions without Ukraine's participation. He emphasized that Russia will no longer be able to ignore Ukraine in the negotiation process.

Nothing will be decided without Kyiv: Presidential Office declares unity of USA, Europe, and Ukraine

The United States, Europe, and Ukraine are united in their principle that no decision can be made without the participation of our state. This was reported by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, as conveyed by UNN.

The USA, Europe, and Ukraine are united in the principle that nothing will be decided without our state 

- Yermak noted.

He emphasized that Russia will no longer be able to pretend that everything can be resolved without Ukraine, as there is clear coordination with allies.

Russia has tried for a very long time to pretend that something can be resolved without Ukraine. But this will not happen. There is clear coordination with our allies 

- reported the head of the Presidential Office.

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated that his phone conversation with European leaders and the President of Ukraine went well. He rated it a 10 out of 10.

European leaders organized a phone call on Wednesday so that Trump could speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

However, a question remained unanswered. The head of the White House did not answer whether he insisted at all that a meeting with Putin take place with or without Zelenskyy.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine