Nothing will be decided without Kyiv: Presidential Office declares unity of USA, Europe, and Ukraine

The United States, Europe, and Ukraine are united in their principle that no decision can be made without the participation of our state. This was reported by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, as conveyed by UNN.

He emphasized that Russia will no longer be able to pretend that everything can be resolved without Ukraine, as there is clear coordination with allies.

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated that his phone conversation with European leaders and the President of Ukraine went well. He rated it a 10 out of 10.

European leaders organized a phone call on Wednesday so that Trump could speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

However, a question remained unanswered. The head of the White House did not answer whether he insisted at all that a meeting with Putin take place with or without Zelenskyy.