Zelenskyy discusses energy projects with US CEOs in New York

During his visit to New York, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the heads of leading American energy, financial and insurance companies, as well as with representatives of the US government. This was reported by the President on social media on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

In New York, Zelenskyy met with the heads of leading American energy, financial, and insurance companies, U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power, and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma.

"The main focus is on preparing the Ukrainian energy system for winter. We discussed in detail the plans and the possibility of implementing joint projects in the energy sector. Thank you for all the support of our people and the Ukrainian energy sector," the President said.

