Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's European integration with the leader of the Green and Labour alliance in the Dutch parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Dutch politician Frans Timmermans, with whom he discussed defense support for Ukraine, diplomacy, and security guarantees. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

Details

"I met with Frans Timmermans, the leader of the alliance of two parties – the Greens and the Labour Party – in the Netherlands. We talked about defense support for Ukraine, diplomacy, security guarantees, and our future in the European Union," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that Ukrainians appreciate the Netherlands' readiness to continue supporting their state.

"I also want to note the Netherlands' participation in the PURL program. The Netherlands is among the first in this program and has already allocated $500 million for American weapons for Ukraine, and also finances the purchase of drones. Joint production projects are next. And this is very important for our defense against Russian aggression," Zelenskyy said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that the Netherlands has been helping Ukraine, Ukrainian families, and Ukrainian military personnel since the very beginning of the full-scale war.

"And I am grateful for such constant support," the President concluded.

Addition

