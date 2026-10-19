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Zelenskyy discussed the supply of missiles for Patriot systems and the repair of F-16s in Ukraine with representatives of a U.S. defense company

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1590 views

Zelenskyy discussed increasing the supply of missiles for Patriot systems with Lockheed Martin. The repair and maintenance of F-16s in Ukraine were also discussed.

Zelenskyy discussed the supply of missiles for Patriot systems and the repair of F-16s in Ukraine with representatives of a U.S. defense company

During a meeting in Kyiv with representatives of the American defense company Lockheed Martin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed increasing supplies of interceptor missiles to counter Russian ballistic missiles and the possibility of servicing and repairing F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that the company's Patriot systems and F-16 aircraft play an important role in defending against Russian ballistic missiles and jet-powered "Shaheds."

"And both areas are currently challenging. We discussed how we can expand and increase supplies. The company is currently ramping up production of ballistic missile interceptors," he said.

He emphasized that Ukraine expects to be able to purchase some of them.

"We are also trying to do everything possible to ensure that F-16 servicing and repairs take place in Ukraine. Thank you for the meeting. It is important that Lockheed Martin is present in Ukraine. We are doing everything on our side to expand our partnership," the Ukrainian president added.

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Olga Rozgon

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