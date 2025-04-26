Zelenskyy discussed the approach of peace in Ukraine with the Vatican Secretary of State

$41.690.00
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
April 26, 02:39 PM • 17000 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 32412 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 25545 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 74460 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 47911 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 44528 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 48791 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 52215 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41324 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40878 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Popular news

The "Diia" application has been restored after a failure

April 26, 11:19 AM • 6492 views

In Kyiv, a teenager was rude to an older woman for commenting on Russian music: a protocol was drawn up against the young man's mother

April 26, 11:45 AM • 12645 views

Ursula von der Leyen to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in Rome

April 26, 12:30 PM • 10277 views

The second meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in Rome did not take place due to "tight schedules" - Sky News

April 26, 12:39 PM • 14241 views

The enemy advanced in Kursk region - DeepState

06:23 PM • 5732 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 74460 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 78179 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 108278 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 159139 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 320654 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Emmanuel Macron

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

Vatican City

UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 17000 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 27663 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 64486 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 56559 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 60710 views
Zelenskyy discussed the approach of peace in Ukraine with the Vatican Secretary of State

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin and discussed ways to achieve a just peace. He thanked for supporting Ukraine's right to self-defense.

Zelenskyy discussed the approach of peace in Ukraine with the Vatican Secretary of State

On Saturday, April 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and they discussed bringing peace to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the head of state on the social network Facebook.

Met with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. During our conversation, we paid special attention to the path to a just and lasting peace and the efforts of Ukraine, the United States and Europe to establish a complete, unconditional ceasefire.

- says Volodymyr Zelenskyy's post.

He also thanked for the support of Ukraine's right to self-defense and the principle that the victim country cannot be imposed peace terms.

"We hope that the Holy See will continue to help unite international efforts to achieve peace, return Ukrainian children deported by Russia, and release prisoners," the President of Ukraine added.

We remind

The European Union is working on a 17th package of sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. Kyiv hopes that the new package of restrictions will be one of the elements of pressure on Moscow to restore peace. This was stated on April 26 by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Zelenskyy met with Meloni in Rome. Details revealed by the Presidential Office26.04.25, 20:11 • 1786 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Vatican City
Facebook
Kyiv
