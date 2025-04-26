Zelenskyy discussed the approach of peace in Ukraine with the Vatican Secretary of State

On Saturday, April 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and they discussed bringing peace to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the head of state on the social network Facebook.

Met with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. During our conversation, we paid special attention to the path to a just and lasting peace and the efforts of Ukraine, the United States and Europe to establish a complete, unconditional ceasefire. - says Volodymyr Zelenskyy's post.

He also thanked for the support of Ukraine's right to self-defense and the principle that the victim country cannot be imposed peace terms.

"We hope that the Holy See will continue to help unite international efforts to achieve peace, return Ukrainian children deported by Russia, and release prisoners," the President of Ukraine added.

The European Union is working on a 17th package of sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. Kyiv hopes that the new package of restrictions will be one of the elements of pressure on Moscow to restore peace. This was stated on April 26 by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

