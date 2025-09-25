Zelenskyy discussed strengthening air defense and using frozen Russian assets with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders discussed Russia's escalation and the violation of European airspace by drones and fighter jets. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel, Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

At the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The leaders discussed Russia's escalation against European countries, as well as incidents with drones and fighter jets in the airspace of Poland, Romania, Denmark, and Estonia.

Met with French President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense, Russia's escalation against European countries, and cases of drones being detected in Poland, Romania, Denmark, and fighter jets in Estonia. We need to react and act quickly - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Separately, the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense was discussed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that in light of the increasing number of Russian shellings before winter, it is important that steps are taken quickly.

The presidents discussed further strengthening sanctions against Russia, particularly regarding its shadow tanker fleet.

They also focused on the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine and further strengthening sanctions against Russia, particularly regarding its shadow tanker fleet - the President of Ukraine's post reads.

The leaders paid special attention to the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron discussed specific tools that would allow this to be implemented.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron stated at the UN General Assembly that Russia's invasion of European airspace indicates a threat of destabilization for all European countries. He emphasized the growing "disagreements" that hinder the world order.

