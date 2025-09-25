Zelenskyy discussed strengthening air defense and using frozen Russian assets with Macron

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
06:42 PM • 14306 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 21598 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 26872 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 27298 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 27787 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 43495 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 20252 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 40154 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 18805 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 18925 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.9m/s
69%
758mm
Popular news
Green light to future aggressors anywhere in the world: Czech President explained why Ukraine cannot be ignoredSeptember 24, 03:02 PM • 3492 views
In Kyiv, a 17-year-old mother left her infant in a locked apartment for four days; the child fell into a comaSeptember 24, 03:19 PM • 7536 views
Not only Macron: New York police stopped Erdogan because of Trump's motorcadeVideoSeptember 24, 03:26 PM • 3222 views
Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko presented a state award to Azov commander Denys ProkopenkoPhotoSeptember 24, 03:42 PM • 4246 views
Court keeps Shufrych in custodySeptember 24, 04:51 PM • 4544 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challengesSeptember 24, 11:04 AM • 43495 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happenedSeptember 24, 09:04 AM • 44088 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 40154 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 50191 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 58664 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Mustafa Dzhemilev
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Europe
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 41689 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 101412 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 60783 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 74488 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 126076 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Zelenskyy discussed strengthening air defense and using frozen Russian assets with Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

The Presidents of Ukraine and France met to discuss the escalation from Russia and incidents involving drones and fighter jets in the airspace of European countries. The leaders also focused on strengthening Ukraine's air defense, sanctions against the Russian Federation, and the use of frozen Russian assets.

Zelenskyy discussed strengthening air defense and using frozen Russian assets with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders discussed Russia's escalation and the violation of European airspace by drones and fighter jets. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel, Office of the President of Ukraine

Details

At the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. 

The leaders discussed Russia's escalation against European countries, as well as incidents with drones and fighter jets in the airspace of Poland, Romania, Denmark, and Estonia.

Met with French President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense, Russia's escalation against European countries, and cases of drones being detected in Poland, Romania, Denmark, and fighter jets in Estonia. We need to react and act quickly

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. 

Separately, the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense was discussed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that in light of the increasing number of Russian shellings before winter, it is important that steps are taken quickly. 

The presidents discussed further strengthening sanctions against Russia, particularly regarding its shadow tanker fleet. 

They also focused on the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine and further strengthening sanctions against Russia, particularly regarding its shadow tanker fleet

- the President of Ukraine's post reads.

The leaders paid special attention to the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron discussed specific tools that would allow this to be implemented.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron stated at the UN General Assembly that Russia's invasion of European airspace indicates a threat of destabilization for all European countries. He emphasized the growing "disagreements" that hinder the world order.

Russian fighter jet flew over German frigate in the Baltic Sea - Pistorius reported a new provocation by Russia24.09.25, 23:43 • 752 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
United Nations
Emmanuel Macron
Denmark
France
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland