Zelenskyy continues meetings with world leaders in Davos: discusses €3 billion in additional aid with Scholz's opponent

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today he continues bilateral meetings in Davos, where he has already met with Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and German chancellorial candidate from the opposition CDU party Friedrich Merz, discussing with the latter the critical importance of Germany's approval of an additional €3 billion defense support package for Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Presidential Administration, Zelenskyy and Merz exchanged views on the most important international issues and global challenges, discussed the necessary efforts and joint steps with allies to establish a just and lasting peace, Russia's attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of European countries and counteract Russian propaganda.

"The President spoke about the situation on the battlefield, particularly in the Pokrovsk sector. The head of state emphasized that it is critically important for Ukraine to approve an additional package of defense support worth 3 billion euros," the Presidential Administration said.

During his meeting with the President of Israel, Zelenskyy reportedly noted the importance of the release of hostages, expressed hope for further security and stability in the entire Middle East region. The Presidents of Ukraine and Israel discussed challenges common to both countries and agreed on areas of further cooperation, primarily in the security sphere. The main topics of the meeting included ways to achieve a just and sustainable peace.

"During a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, I once again expressed my condolences over the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane and the loss of life. The evidence from the crash site is obvious, it is important to put pressure on Russia to force it to tell the truth," Zelenskyy also said.

According to him, the parties also discussed "bilateral relations and their development in the future: increasing trade turnover between the states in the future, cooperation in the energy sector.

