Zelenskyy continues meetings with world leaders in Davos: discusses €3 billion in additional aid with Scholz's opponent

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101206 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102257 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110244 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112893 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134460 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104352 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137411 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103834 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113481 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122013 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 76301 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117005 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 49706 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 51510 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101206 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134460 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137411 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168665 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158317 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 35091 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 51525 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117006 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122014 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140953 views
Actual
Zelenskyy continues meetings with world leaders in Davos: discusses €3 billion in additional aid with Scholz's opponent

Zelenskyy continues meetings with world leaders in Davos: discusses €3 billion in additional aid with Scholz's opponent

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35212 views

The President of Ukraine held talks with the leaders of Israel, Azerbaijan, and the German chancellorial candidate. They discussed issues of defense support, security and bilateral cooperation.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today he continues bilateral meetings in Davos, where he has already met with Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and German chancellorial candidate from the opposition CDU party Friedrich Merz, discussing with the latter the critical importance of Germany's approval of an additional €3 billion defense support package for Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Presidential Administration, Zelenskyy and Merz exchanged views on the most important international issues and global challenges, discussed the necessary efforts and joint steps with allies to establish a just and lasting peace, Russia's attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of European countries and counteract Russian propaganda.

"The President spoke about the situation on the battlefield, particularly in the Pokrovsk sector. The head of state emphasized that it is critically important for Ukraine to approve an additional package of defense support worth 3 billion euros," the Presidential Administration said.

During his meeting with the President of Israel, Zelenskyy reportedly noted the importance of the release of hostages, expressed hope for further security and stability in the entire Middle East region. The Presidents of Ukraine and Israel discussed challenges common to both countries and agreed on areas of further cooperation, primarily in the security sphere. The main topics of the meeting included ways to achieve a just and sustainable peace.

"During a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, I once again expressed my condolences over the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane and the loss of life. The evidence from the crash site is obvious, it is important to put pressure on Russia to force it to tell the truth," Zelenskyy also said.

According to him, the parties also discussed "bilateral relations and their development in the future: increasing trade turnover between the states in the future, cooperation in the energy sector.

Zelenskyy responds to Fico's offer to meet in Davos18.01.25, 13:57 • 85448 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
israelIsrael
friedrich-merzFriedrich Merz
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising