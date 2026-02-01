Zelenskyy called the Russian attack on a bus with miners a crime

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
February 1, 12:49 PM • 4406 views
Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details
February 1, 12:14 PM • 10367 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 27511 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 19241 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 29232 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 24432 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 41948 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 58899 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 38089 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 35511 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1.2m/s
80%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Jeffrey Epstein could have been part of a Russian special services operation - BildFebruary 1, 09:38 AM • 10238 views
Musk reacts to Ukraine's appeal regarding Starlink: restrictions workedPhotoFebruary 1, 10:21 AM • 5176 views
Russian strike on a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia on February 1: six people injured, including two womenPhotoVideoFebruary 1, 10:46 AM • 4640 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a repair base and UAV control points in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia - General StaffFebruary 1, 11:00 AM • 5122 views
The GUR special unit successfully destroyed an occupiers' ammunition depot in Kharkiv region without lossesVideoFebruary 1, 11:36 AM • 6132 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 56126 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 84251 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 61880 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 68289 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 69449 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Iran
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 17950 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 28534 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 31207 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 34105 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 35718 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Bild
Starlink

Zelenskyy called the Russian attack on a bus with miners a crime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian attack on a bus in the Dnipropetrovsk region is a crime.

Zelenskyy called the Russian attack on a bus with miners a crime

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian attack on a bus in the Dnipropetrovsk region is a crime, reports UNN.

Today's Russian attack on a bus in the Dnipropetrovsk region is a crime, a demonstrative crime that once again shows that Russia is responsible for the escalation. Evil must be stopped. Thank you to everyone in the world who stands with Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy said.

Russian attack on a bus with miners: death toll rises to 16 - Kuleba01.02.26, 20:56 • 688 views

Recall

In the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit near a service bus of one of the enterprises. According to preliminary information, 12 people died as a result of the attack, and 7 more were injured.

Later, DTEK reported that the death toll had risen to 15.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine