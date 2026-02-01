Zelenskyy called the Russian attack on a bus with miners a crime

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian attack on a bus in the Dnipropetrovsk region is a crime, reports UNN.

Today's Russian attack on a bus in the Dnipropetrovsk region is a crime, a demonstrative crime that once again shows that Russia is responsible for the escalation. Evil must be stopped. Thank you to everyone in the world who stands with Ukraine! - Zelenskyy said.

Recall

In the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit near a service bus of one of the enterprises. According to preliminary information, 12 people died as a result of the attack, and 7 more were injured.

Later, DTEK reported that the death toll had risen to 15.