Zelenskyy called the Russian attack on a bus with miners a crime
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian attack on a bus in the Dnipropetrovsk region is a crime.
Today's Russian attack on a bus in the Dnipropetrovsk region is a crime, a demonstrative crime that once again shows that Russia is responsible for the escalation. Evil must be stopped. Thank you to everyone in the world who stands with Ukraine!
Recall
In the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit near a service bus of one of the enterprises. According to preliminary information, 12 people died as a result of the attack, and 7 more were injured.
Later, DTEK reported that the death toll had risen to 15.