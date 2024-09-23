Zelenskyy begins visit to the US with a visit to an army munitions plant

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy began his visit to the United States of America with a visit to the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, which produces components for artillery and mortar shells. This was reported by the website of the President's Office, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the plant's capacities are fully loaded to meet the needs of Ukraine, in particular for the production of 155 mm shells, which has been significantly increased over the year.

The Head of State got acquainted with the production cycle and talked to the management and employees of the enterprise.

During the meeting, the President spoke about the situation on the battlefield and emphasized Ukraine's need for uninterrupted and timely delivery of the announced defense support packages.

It is an honor for us to start our visit to the United States of America from Scranton, from this plant, from Pennsylvania. We are very happy to have such partners. Of course, we realize that the United States has been helping us since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. And we look forward to their continued support. I thank President Biden, the US Congress and all the employees of these plants, - Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Among the main topics of discussion were the importance of starting joint arms production in Ukraine and the possibility of American investment in the Ukrainian defense industry.

The President also noted that this and other American plants have already increased production several times and will continue to increase capacity.

We employ 400 people here. I really wanted to come here and thank you. 400 people saved millions of Ukrainians. On behalf of myself and all our people, I thank you very much. You helped us to withstand Putin's invasion, the Head of State said, addressing the plant's employees.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United States to participate in the UN General Assembly. He stated that the main task is to strengthen Ukraine and protect its people.