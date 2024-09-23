Zelenskyy begins visit to the US with a visit to an army munitions plant

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112738 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115733 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188195 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148264 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149717 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141539 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193026 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112297 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182443 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104942 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 34326 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 34332 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 61615 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 58012 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 34904 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 188195 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193026 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182443 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209486 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197955 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147435 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146877 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151168 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142218 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158772 views
Actual
Zelenskyy begins visit to the US with a visit to an army munitions plant

Zelenskyy begins visit to the US with a visit to an army munitions plant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60356 views

The President of Ukraine began his visit to the United States with a visit to the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant. Zelenskyy got acquainted with the production of shells and discussed further support for Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy began his visit to the United States of America with a visit to the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, which produces components for artillery and mortar shells.  This was reported by the website of the President's Office, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the plant's capacities are fully loaded to meet the needs of Ukraine, in particular for the production of 155 mm shells, which has been significantly increased over the year. 

The Head of State got acquainted with the production cycle and talked to the management and employees of the enterprise. 

During the meeting, the President spoke about the situation on the battlefield and emphasized Ukraine's need for uninterrupted and timely delivery of the announced defense support packages.

It is an honor for us to start our visit to the United States of America from Scranton, from this plant, from Pennsylvania. We are very happy to have such partners. Of course, we realize that the United States has been helping us since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. And we look forward to their continued support. I thank President Biden, the US Congress and all the employees of these plants,

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Among the main topics of discussion were the importance of starting joint arms production in Ukraine and the possibility of American investment in the Ukrainian defense industry. 

The President also noted that this and other American plants have already increased production several times and will continue to increase capacity. 

We employ 400 people here. I really wanted to come here and thank you. 400 people saved millions of Ukrainians. On behalf of myself and all our people, I thank you very much. You helped us to withstand Putin's invasion,

the Head of State said, addressing the plant's employees.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United States to participate in the UN General Assembly. He stated that the main task is to strengthen Ukraine and protect its people.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
pennsylvaniaPennsylvania
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising