Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Order of Liberty to skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, whom the IOC prevented from competing in the Olympics due to his "helmet of memory," UNN reports.

To award the Order of Liberty to Vladyslav Mykhailovych Heraskevych — a member of the national Olympic team of Ukraine, skeleton racer - states decree No. 119/2026.

The document states that Heraskevych was awarded "for selfless service to the Ukrainian people, civic courage, and patriotism in upholding the ideals of freedom and democratic values."

Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"

Earlier

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the IOC's decision to disqualify Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych morally appalling.

Addition

The IOC disqualified Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton. He was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" — as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych told journalists that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).