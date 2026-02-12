$43.030.06
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 1544 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 7198 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 12496 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 16083 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 25235 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
08:30 AM • 71642 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 47934 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 58176 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 45446 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
Exclusives
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

The President's decree states that Heraskevych was honored with the award "for selfless service to the Ukrainian people, civic courage and patriotism in upholding the ideals of freedom and democratic values."

Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Order of Liberty to skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, whom the IOC prevented from competing in the Olympics due to his "helmet of memory," UNN reports.

To award the Order of Liberty to Vladyslav Mykhailovych Heraskevych — a member of the national Olympic team of Ukraine, skeleton racer 

- states decree No. 119/2026.

The document states that Heraskevych was awarded "for selfless service to the Ukrainian people, civic courage, and patriotism in upholding the ideals of freedom and democratic values."

Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"12.02.26, 11:16 • 25229 views

Earlier

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the IOC's decision to disqualify Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych morally appalling.

Addition

The IOC disqualified Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton. He was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" — as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych told journalists that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Antonina Tumanova

SportsPolitics
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine