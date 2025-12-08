Zelenskyy approved defense resource management based on NATO and EU experience: what is changing

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
11:28 AM • 110 views
We don't have a unified view on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 2246 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 1774 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 4244 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 6308 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 6564 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 16845 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
06:59 AM • 11654 views
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
December 7, 05:16 PM • 23305 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 35877 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.1m/s
81%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy UAV exploded near a high-rise building in Chernihiv, there are woundedPhotoDecember 8, 01:35 AM • 10140 views
Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"December 8, 02:06 AM • 19553 views
Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in warDecember 8, 04:16 AM • 19351 views
Drones attacked a number of Russian regions, including Engels and Saratov: enemy air defense systems fired at civilian buildingsPhotoVideo06:54 AM • 4370 views
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MP08:22 AM • 7236 views
Publications
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 2246 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 16845 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 63797 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 73190 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 84566 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
United States
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 16853 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 48723 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 59129 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 60045 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 74144 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Social network
Facebook
Film

Zelenskyy approved defense resource management based on NATO and EU experience: what is changing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

President Zelenskyy signed Law No. 8187, which improves defense resource management, taking into account the experience of NATO and EU countries. The government will form the management procedure, and the Ministry of Defense will determine accounting and reporting.

Zelenskyy approved defense resource management based on NATO and EU experience: what is changing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on improving defense resource management procedures, taking into account the experience of NATO and EU member states (reg. No. 8187), the parliament's website reports, writes UNN.

Details

The document provides for the application of program-project management principles as the basis for effective defense resource management, based on the experience of Alliance and EU member states.

As reported, among the main changes is that the government now forms the procedure for managing resources in the defense sector.

At the same time, resource management in the defense sector is one of the main functions of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense also determines the procedure for accounting and reporting on the availability and quality of resources in the defense sector.

"The bill proposes that central and other executive authorities in the defense sector implement measures to improve resource management in the defense sector using the experience of NATO and European Union member states," said Oleksandr Zavitnevych, head of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

"Speeding up supplies for the Armed Forces brigades": digitalisation of the MoD property accounting has already been implemented in 200 military units21.02.24, 17:10 • 17388 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy