Zelenskyy approved defense resource management based on NATO and EU experience: what is changing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on improving defense resource management procedures, taking into account the experience of NATO and EU member states (reg. No. 8187), the parliament's website reports, writes UNN.

Details

The document provides for the application of program-project management principles as the basis for effective defense resource management, based on the experience of Alliance and EU member states.

As reported, among the main changes is that the government now forms the procedure for managing resources in the defense sector.

At the same time, resource management in the defense sector is one of the main functions of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense also determines the procedure for accounting and reporting on the availability and quality of resources in the defense sector.

"The bill proposes that central and other executive authorities in the defense sector implement measures to improve resource management in the defense sector using the experience of NATO and European Union member states," said Oleksandr Zavitnevych, head of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

