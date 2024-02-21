"Speeding up supplies for the Armed Forces brigades": digitalisation of the MoD property accounting has already been implemented in 200 military units

uken
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100884 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111226 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153864 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157542 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253821 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174871 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165997 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148428 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227746 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113100 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 41618 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 23883 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 28957 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 35106 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 32527 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253821 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227746 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213590 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239241 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225873 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100884 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71076 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77655 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113574 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114437 views
"Speeding up supplies for the Armed Forces brigades": digitalisation of the MoD property accounting has already been implemented in 200 military units

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17359 views

The implementation of an automated SAP-based defense resource management system in 200 Ukrainian military units has significantly accelerated the processing of supply requests for army brigades from several weeks to 2-3 days.

Instead of several weeks, the processing of supply requests for army brigades will take 2-3 days, the Defense Ministry promises, thanks to the automation of defense resource management based on System Analysis Program Development (SAP), which is already in use in two hundred military units.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reported .

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continues the process of digitalization of property balances in military units and warehouses. (...) The automated defense resource management system based on System Analysis Program Development (SAP) has already been connected in 200 military units. 

- , the message says.

Details

SAP is a leading international resource management system used by 28 NATO countries that automates supply processes, generates information on warehouse balances and requisitions. The system also allows us to see the real need, procure and provide the military with everything they need in a timely manner.

The defense ministry claims that the implementation of the SAP system has significantly accelerated the processing of supply requests from brigades from several weeks to 2-3 days. It is noted that previously this process could take a month.

The information gathered on the remaining inventory allows for better planning of procurement and supply of weapons and logistics equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense also recalled the goal of implementing a full-fledged defense resource management system:

It is necessary to automate and simplify existing resource accounting processes, ensure transparency in the use of resources, provide various levels of management of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff and the Armed Forces with forecasting, management, analytical and control tools, and reduce potential corruption risks in the use of resources.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has joined a working group that is considering the issue of authorizing military units to use narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances to provide medical care to wounded soldiers.

On Tuesday evening , Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, together with the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, had a conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising