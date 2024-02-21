Verkhovna Rada to consider draft law on mobilization in second reading on March 6 - MP

The Verkhovna Rada will preliminarily consider the draft law on mobilization in the second reading on March 6. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

"Preliminarily, the second reading of the draft law on mobilization is scheduled for March 6," Honcharenko said.

As reported by MP Mariana Bezuhla , more than 1,200 amendments have been submitted to the updated government draft law on mobilization, which was adopted as a basis in early February.