Danilov on the draft law on mobilization: "This law should be for life"

The draft law on mobilization should provide a clear interpretation for every citizen about his or her duties and rights and should be adopted "for the whole life of our country," said NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov in an interview with Natalia Moseychuk, UNN reports.

Details

According to Danilov, the draft law on mobilization in Ukraine should be primarily about justice.

The NSDC Secretary answered the question about the main amendments to the law on mobilization:

This law should provide a clear interpretation for every citizen about their duties, their rights, the situation, and the fact that every person should clearly understand how they are drafted, what procedures follow, how they are demobilized, how they serve the country.

According to him, lawmakers should pass laws that will work for decades without changes.

This law should not be just for today. This law should be for the whole life of our country - Danilov emphasized.

He also noted that Ukraine cannot stop the mobilization because of the losses at the front.

Addendum

The updated government draft law on mobilization, which was adopted as a basis in early February, has already received more than 1200 amendments.