Zelenskyy approved an increase in the defense budget by almost UAH 325 billion: where and how much will go

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law (No. 4648-IX) on increasing state budget expenditures for national security and defense by UAH 324,745.6 million, the Verkhovna Rada reported, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025".

The following expenditures are provided:

UAH 210.9 billion — Armed Forces of Ukraine;

UAH 99.1 billion — production and procurement of weapons and ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

UAH 8.1 billion — National Guard;

UAH 4.3 billion — for the procurement of drones carried out by the State Special Communications Service;

UAH 1.3 billion — for the SBU;

UAH 918 million — State Special Transport Service;

UAH 83 million — State Border Guard Service;

UAH 28.8 million — for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense;

UAH 8 million — for the Foreign Intelligence Service.

