A third of Ukraine's 2026 defense budget will be allocated to arms procurement - Pidlasa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

In 2026, Ukraine plans to spend UAH 2.8 trillion on national security and defense, of which UAH 955 billion will go to the procurement and production of weapons. This accounts for a third of all funds allocated for defense, with 60% of the budget to be directed to defense until the end of hostilities.

A third of Ukraine's 2026 defense budget will be allocated to arms procurement - Pidlasa

In 2026, one-third of all funds allocated for defense will go to the purchase of weapons. This was stated by People's Deputy, Head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Budget, Roksolana Pidlasa, as reported by UNN with reference to the "Servant of the People" party.

Details

The draft state budget for 2026 was presented in the Verkhovna Rada. UAH 2.8 trillion is planned to be spent on national security and defense, and a record UAH 955 billion on the purchase and production of weapons.

This is already the fifth budget of the full-scale war, and its main priority remains national security and defense

- Pidlasa stated.

She added that all non-military expenditures remain within the state budget deficit. The need for international financing will be $45.5 billion, of which $18 billion is an uncovered need.

This situation will continue until the end of hostilities, until about 60% of the budget is directed to defense, Pidlasa clarified.

Recall

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko admitted the possibility of revising the State Budget for 2026 due to the need to increase funding for the security and defense sector.

Yevhen Ustimenko

