Zelenskyy announced personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy said that personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine were being prepared together with Drapatyi. The President also announced responses to Russia for strikes on energy infrastructure.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, together with Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi, he is preparing personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
We are preparing decisions with the Commander-in-Chief—personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I want to thank everyone who serves Ukraine
He also added that he had spoken with the team working on diplomatic strikes.
Russia will receive our responses
We remind you
Ukraine continues its operation against Russia's oil-refining industry in response to the Russian Federation's strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Kyiv has also identified further steps in response to Russian aggression.