Zelenskyy announced personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, together with Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi, he is preparing personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

We are preparing decisions with the Commander-in-Chief—personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I want to thank everyone who serves Ukraine - Zelenskyy said.

He also added that he had spoken with the team working on diplomatic strikes.

Russia will receive our responses - the President added.

We remind you

Ukraine continues its operation against Russia's oil-refining industry in response to the Russian Federation's strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Kyiv has also identified further steps in response to Russian aggression.