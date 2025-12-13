Zelenskyy announced meetings with Trump's representatives in Berlin: they will discuss a political agreement on ending the war

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
03:54 PM • 9052 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
03:26 PM • 13801 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
03:01 PM • 13242 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
01:58 PM • 14011 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
01:41 PM • 13584 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 11672 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 13112 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 14116 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 12612 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 13025 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
0.8m/s
77%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 11152 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 9126 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 17003 views
"Peace is not far off": Erdogan after meeting with Putin said he wants to talk to TrumpDecember 13, 12:45 PM • 4928 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhoto04:20 PM • 10920 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhoto04:20 PM • 11255 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 17352 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 25304 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 35780 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 58498 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Berlin
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 9652 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 11422 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 18230 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 53328 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 34670 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Mi-8

Zelenskyy announced meetings with Trump's representatives in Berlin: they will discuss a political agreement on ending the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced upcoming meetings in Berlin with representatives of US President Donald Trump and European partners. The negotiations will concern a political agreement on ending the war and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced meetings with Trump's representatives in Berlin: they will discuss a political agreement on ending the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced meetings with representatives of US President Donald Trump and European friends in the coming days in Berlin regarding the foundation of peace – a political agreement on ending the war, UNN reports.

We are currently preparing for meetings with the American side and our European friends in the coming days. Berlin – there will be many events.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to the President, there will be a report by Rustem Umerov and the Ukrainian negotiating team on their contacts that have already taken place. General Hnatov and representatives of the Ukrainian defense and security sector will work on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine, for Ukrainians. At the same time, Ukrainian government officials are talking with America and Europe about the real recovery of Ukraine, the real development of Ukraine after the war.

Most importantly, I will have meetings with representatives of President Trump, and there will also be meetings with our European partners, with many leaders regarding the foundation of peace – a political agreement on ending the war. Now the chance is significant. This is important for every one of our cities, important for every one of our Ukrainian communities. We are working to ensure that peace for Ukraine is dignified. So that there is a guarantee – a guarantee, first of all, that Russia will not return to Ukraine with a third invasion. I thank all partners who help us – help Ukraine, and these days in Berlin we will work as actively and constructively as possible with everyone who can really make the agreement normal.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Ukraine does not abandon Donbas and retains the right to join NATO in the updated version of the peace plan - Media13.12.25, 20:38 • 1090 views

Recall

As reported by dpa, foreign policy advisers from the United States, Ukraine, Germany and other countries will continue talks on a peace plan for Ukraine in Berlin on Sunday.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Berlin