Zelenskyy announced meetings with Trump's representatives in Berlin: they will discuss a political agreement on ending the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced meetings with representatives of US President Donald Trump and European friends in the coming days in Berlin regarding the foundation of peace – a political agreement on ending the war, UNN reports.

We are currently preparing for meetings with the American side and our European friends in the coming days. Berlin – there will be many events. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to the President, there will be a report by Rustem Umerov and the Ukrainian negotiating team on their contacts that have already taken place. General Hnatov and representatives of the Ukrainian defense and security sector will work on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine, for Ukrainians. At the same time, Ukrainian government officials are talking with America and Europe about the real recovery of Ukraine, the real development of Ukraine after the war.

Most importantly, I will have meetings with representatives of President Trump, and there will also be meetings with our European partners, with many leaders regarding the foundation of peace – a political agreement on ending the war. Now the chance is significant. This is important for every one of our cities, important for every one of our Ukrainian communities. We are working to ensure that peace for Ukraine is dignified. So that there is a guarantee – a guarantee, first of all, that Russia will not return to Ukraine with a third invasion. I thank all partners who help us – help Ukraine, and these days in Berlin we will work as actively and constructively as possible with everyone who can really make the agreement normal. - Zelenskyy summarized.

Ukraine does not abandon Donbas and retains the right to join NATO in the updated version of the peace plan - Media

Recall

As reported by dpa, foreign policy advisers from the United States, Ukraine, Germany and other countries will continue talks on a peace plan for Ukraine in Berlin on Sunday.