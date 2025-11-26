Zelenskyy announced a review of personnel distribution among brigades

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where, in particular, they discussed the fair distribution of personnel among brigades. Draft decisions are to be prepared in the near future. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

We are also fulfilling the requests of the brigades – after my trip to the front-line areas. One of these requests is the fair distribution of personnel among brigades. The replenishment of brigades with people must be reviewed, without a doubt. This is being discussed in almost every combat brigade - said Zelenskyy.

He added that the Staff has instructed the Chief of the General Staff, Andriy Hnatov, together with the Deputy Head of the President's Office, Pavlo Palisa, to work on all of this.

Draft decisions should be prepared for me in the near future - added the President.

Recall

President Zelenskyy visited the Pokrovsk direction, where he met with soldiers of the 25th separate airborne Sicheslav brigade and presented state awards. Issues of supply, logistics, rotation, military training, drone development and digitalization, as well as the "18–24" contract program and the transition to a contract army were discussed.