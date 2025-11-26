Zelenskyy announced a review of personnel distribution among brigades

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
04:49 PM • 4774 views
On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – Ukrenergo
03:50 PM • 10620 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
03:49 PM • 11731 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
03:41 PM • 7636 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
03:07 PM • 9614 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
03:02 PM • 4050 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
02:47 PM • 3716 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
02:38 PM • 2818 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 7596 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
02:17 PM • 18464 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.5m/s
87%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhotoNovember 26, 08:59 AM • 40753 views
Tense situation in Southern Ukraine: the enemy manipulates society, spreading panic – General StaffNovember 26, 10:28 AM • 14746 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhotoNovember 26, 12:02 PM • 26456 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhoto01:53 PM • 15333 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified them04:04 PM • 6144 views
Publications
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified them04:04 PM • 6190 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto03:49 PM • 11732 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo02:17 PM • 18464 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhoto01:53 PM • 15359 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto01:23 PM • 21328 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump Jr.
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Romania
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 31222 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 65530 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 82579 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 82714 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 89464 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Zelenskyy announced a review of personnel distribution among brigades

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where they discussed the fair distribution of personnel among brigades. Draft decisions are to be prepared in the near future.

Zelenskyy announced a review of personnel distribution among brigades

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where, in particular, they discussed the fair distribution of personnel among brigades. Draft decisions are to be prepared in the near future. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

We are also fulfilling the requests of the brigades – after my trip to the front-line areas. One of these requests is the fair distribution of personnel among brigades. The replenishment of brigades with people must be reviewed, without a doubt. This is being discussed in almost every combat brigade 

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that the Staff has instructed the Chief of the General Staff, Andriy Hnatov, together with the Deputy Head of the President's Office, Pavlo Palisa, to work on all of this.

Draft decisions should be prepared for me in the near future 

- added the President.

Recall

President Zelenskyy visited the Pokrovsk direction, where he met with soldiers of the 25th separate airborne Sicheslav brigade and presented state awards. Issues of supply, logistics, rotation, military training, drone development and digitalization, as well as the "18–24" contract program and the transition to a contract army were discussed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Andriy Hnatov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine