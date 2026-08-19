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Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: another 103 Ukrainian soldiers have been returned from Russian captivity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2102 views

Ukraine has returned 103 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Border Guard Service and the National Guard from Russian captivity. Among them are defenders of Mariupol and various directions.

Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: another 103 Ukrainian soldiers have been returned from Russian captivity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced another exchange and the return home of 103 Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity, UNN reports.

Today, 103 Ukrainian soldiers are returning home from Russian captivity. They are defenders from the Armed Forces, the State Border Guard Service, and the National Guard. Among those released are soldiers who defended Ukraine in Mariupol and in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Dnipro, and Sumy sectors. I thank all our soldiers who replenish Ukraine’s exchange pool and, through their courage, ensure the possibility of bringing Ukrainian men and women home. I am grateful to the team that works every day to secure the release of our people. We remember everyone who still remains in captivity. We are doing everything possible to bring all our people home

- Zelenskyy wrote.

First stage of the exchange

"Long-awaited exchange: another 103 Defenders have been released from Russian captivity. Today, following the results of negotiations, the Coordination Headquarters, acting on the President’s instructions, conducted the first stage of another prisoner exchange. A total of 103 service members have been released from Russian captivity. Most of them have injuries and serious illnesses," the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.

Among the released service members, as stated, are representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Naval Forces, the Territorial Defense Forces, the National Guard of Ukraine, and the State Border Guard Service. "In addition to soldiers and sergeants, several officers were also released. The freed soldiers defended the country in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy sectors. The youngest Defender released today was born in 2000. The oldest is 59 years old," the Coordination Headquarters said.

As noted, "all those released will undergo a full medical examination, receive physical and psychological rehabilitation assistance, as well as all payments provided for by the state." "Ukraine will ensure the reintegration of the heroes into society after prolonged isolation," the statement said.

The Coordination Headquarters expressed gratitude to the United States and the UAE for their assistance in organizing the exchange. "We also thank all relevant agencies and organizations for their coordinated efforts aimed at securing the release of our citizens. The Coordination Headquarters continues its work to locate and return everyone who remains in Russian captivity. Glory to Ukraine!" the statement said.

Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: another 160 military personnel returned from Russian captivity, including defenders of Mariupol26.06.26, 15:17 • 58211 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
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