Zelenskyy and Putin Summit: Sky News learns of five possible locations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin may meet by the end of the month, and five venue options are being considered, Sky News reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

A meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin could take place by the end of the month, a senior EU official told Sky News. According to them, potential venues include Geneva, Vienna, Rome, Budapest, and Doha. - the publication states.

Reportedly, "Geneva (Switzerland) is considered the best option, as Rome and the Vatican are disliked by Russia, while Budapest (Hungary) is disliked by Ukraine."

European allies are believed to want security guarantees to be defined before the meeting.

According to officials familiar with the matter, a NATO-like treaty that would guarantee Ukraine's allies protection in the event of any future Russian attack is currently being drafted and could be finalized by next week.

Like the US, as Sky News learned, Italy opposes deploying troops to Ukraine.

EU diplomats said they were confident in the ongoing negotiations and that this was the best chance to stop the war.

"Allies could return to Washington in early September to celebrate any agreement reached," the publication states.

Earlier, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis stated that Switzerland is ready to grant Putin immunity from arrest if he travels to Geneva for peace talks.

In an interview with Swiss broadcaster SRF, he said: "The goal of welcoming Putin to Switzerland without arresting him is 100% achievable. We will be able to determine this in a few days."

He clarified that immunity would only apply to official peace talks, not private visits.