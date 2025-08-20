Zelenskyy and Putin Summit: Sky News learns of five possible locations

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 148 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 4450 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 14316 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 13341 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
08:14 AM • 64893 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 29080 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM • 30767 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 31509 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 147040 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 128105 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.6m/s
32%
746mm
Popular news
Great Britain tested an underwater drone controlled from the other side of the worldAugust 20, 02:03 AM • 26057 views
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator BlumenthalAugust 20, 02:28 AM • 36498 views
Shmyhal visited Kharkiv region and met with military personnel: what is knownPhotoAugust 20, 02:29 AM • 27324 views
Immigrants in the USA will be checked for "anti-Americanism"August 20, 02:53 AM • 29904 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 17341 views
Publications
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 148 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 14319 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto08:14 AM • 64919 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 147051 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 128113 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Garbaruk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 11334 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 17544 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 32366 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 66717 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 129730 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Hryvnia
Oil
Medicinal products

Zelenskyy and Putin Summit: Sky News learns of five possible locations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1462 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin could meet by the end of the month. Five venue options are being considered, with Geneva considered the best.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin may meet by the end of the month, and five venue options are being considered, Sky News reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

A meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin could take place by the end of the month, a senior EU official told Sky News. According to them, potential venues include Geneva, Vienna, Rome, Budapest, and Doha.

- the publication states.

Reportedly, "Geneva (Switzerland) is considered the best option, as Rome and the Vatican are disliked by Russia, while Budapest (Hungary) is disliked by Ukraine."

European allies are believed to want security guarantees to be defined before the meeting.

According to officials familiar with the matter, a NATO-like treaty that would guarantee Ukraine's allies protection in the event of any future Russian attack is currently being drafted and could be finalized by next week.

Like the US, as Sky News learned, Italy opposes deploying troops to Ukraine.

EU diplomats said they were confident in the ongoing negotiations and that this was the best chance to stop the war.

"Allies could return to Washington in early September to celebrate any agreement reached," the publication states.

Addition

Earlier, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis stated that Switzerland is ready to grant Putin immunity from arrest if he travels to Geneva for peace talks.

Switzerland promises Putin immunity to attend peace conference amid intentions to convene Ukraine-Russia summit19.08.25, 14:50 • 3920 views

In an interview with Swiss broadcaster SRF, he said: "The goal of welcoming Putin to Switzerland without arresting him is 100% achievable. We will be able to determine this in a few days."

He clarified that immunity would only apply to official peace talks, not private visits.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Geneva
Rome
NATO
Vienna
Switzerland
Washington, D.C.
European Union
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Vatican City