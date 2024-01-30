Zelenskyy and Orban will meet if Ukraine fulfills Hungary's conditions - Szijjarto

There is still a long way to go before Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and it will take place if Ukraine fulfills Hungary's conditions, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a briefing on Tuesday. UNN reports this with reference to Reuters.

Details

Speaking the next day after a meeting with the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Szijjarto said that if Ukraine fulfills Hungary's conditions, it will create a "clean slate" in bilateral relations and allow for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Orban.

Szijjártó also confirmed the change in the Hungarian government's position and said that Budapest is open to using the European Union budget for the proposed €50 billion aid package to Ukraine. However, it will be reviewed annually with the need for unanimity of member states.

Answering a journalist's question, Szijjártó also said that he did not see the need to convene an extraordinary session of the Hungarian parliament to vote on Sweden's application for NATO membership.

Recall

After talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said that a very powerful step had been taken to organize a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The leader of the Hungarian far-right party Mi Hazánk said that they would "claim" the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine if Ukraine loses the war with Russia. In turn, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Hungarian far-right politicians who claimed to be claiming Transcarpathia would "break their teeth".