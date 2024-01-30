Zelenskyy and Orban will meet if Ukraine fulfills Hungary's conditions - Szijjarto

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 24165 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105097 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133357 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132982 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173681 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170620 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278798 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178099 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167076 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 41301 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100719 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100294 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102220 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 57012 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 24165 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278798 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246992 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232167 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257567 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 22273 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133357 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105042 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105107 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121321 views
Zelenskyy and Orban will meet if Ukraine fulfills Hungary's conditions - Szijjarto

Zelenskyy and Orban will meet if Ukraine fulfills Hungary's conditions - Szijjarto

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30793 views

Zelenskiy and Orban will meet if Ukraine fulfills Hungary's conditions, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto says.

There is still a long way to go before Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets with President  Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and it will take place if Ukraine fulfills Hungary's conditions,  Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a briefing on Tuesday. UNN reports this with reference to Reuters. 

Details

Speaking the next day after a meeting with the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Szijjarto said that if Ukraine fulfills Hungary's conditions, it will create a "clean slate" in bilateral relations and allow for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Orban. 

Szijjártó also confirmed the change in the Hungarian government's position and said that Budapest is open to using the European Union budget for the proposed €50 billion aid package to Ukraine. However,  it will be reviewed annually with the need for unanimity of member states.

Answering a journalist's question, Szijjártó also said that he did not see the need to convene an extraordinary session of the Hungarian parliament to vote on Sweden's application for NATO membership.

Recall 

After talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said that a very powerful step had been taken to organize a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. 

The leader of the Hungarian far-right party Mi Hazánk said that they would "claim" the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine if Ukraine loses the war with Russia.  In turn, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Hungarian far-right politicians who claimed to be claiming Transcarpathia would "break their teeth".

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
peter-szijjartoPéter Szijjártó
reutersReuters
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
swedenSweden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
hungaryHungary
budapeshtBudapest
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

